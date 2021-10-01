Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.57

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is priced at $6.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.58 and reached a high price of $6.655, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.45. The stock touched a low price of $6.49.Recently in News on August 11, 2021, Copel reports adjusted EBITDA of R$ 1.4 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, reached R$1,433.2 million in 2Q21, up by 47.1% over the R$974.4 million reported in 2Q20. Such growth was mainly due to (i) the sale of 507 GWh of energy produced by TPP Araucária (“UEGA”) in 2Q21 (no energy was dispatched in 2Q20); and (ii) higher revenue from the “availability of the power grid (TUSD/TUST)”, mainly due to the 12.2% growth of the distributor’s grid market, higher yield on transmission assets because of a rise in IPCA in 2Q21 the periodic tariff review applied on transmission contracts. These events were partially offset by higher costs with “electricity purchased for resale”, due to the worsening of the water situation in June and the increase in the average difference settlement price – PLD (south) in 2Q21 (R$233.36 compared to R$75.47 in 2Q20). You can read further details here

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) full year performance was 26.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are logging -12.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.91 and $7.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 625241 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) recorded performance in the market was -6.70%, having the revenues showcasing 14.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.58B, as it employees total of 6593 workers.

Analysts verdict on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.98, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL posted a movement of +10.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 704,576 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELP is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.19%, alongside a boost of 26.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.76% during last recorded quarter.