Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -0.25%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN), which is $25.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.7113 after opening rate of $26.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.14 before closing at $26.20.Recently in News on September 23, 2021, Clearwater Analytics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (“Clearwater Analytics” or the “Company”), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 24, 2021 under the symbol “CWAN.” The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -7.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.25 and $27.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3352897 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) recorded performance in the market was 0.95%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B, as it employees total of 1259 workers.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.95%.