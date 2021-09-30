Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) market price of $2.89 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) was valued at $2.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.836 while reaching the peak value of $3.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.69. The stock current value is $2.89.Recently in News on September 15, 2021, Unicycive Therapeutics to be Added to Russell Microcap® Index. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced the Company is scheduled to be added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution after the market opens on September 20, 2021, based on a preliminary list of additions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -66.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.39 and $8.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 675030 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) recorded performance in the market was -50.60%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.17M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.60%. The shares increased approximately by 10.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.04% in the period of the last 30 days.