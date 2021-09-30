SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 667.84K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS), which is $7.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.54 after opening rate of $8.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.67 before closing at $8.54.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, The World’s First 0.49mm Fine-Pitch Mini-LED Display Panel Using 36 Pixel-in-1 MiniLED πLED Package.. TSLC Corporation, a vertically integrated LED system manufacturer, introduced the world’s first 0.49mm fine-pitch direct-lit display using 36 pixels-in-1 πLED package (Pixels Interconnected LED or πLED). The display is utilized proprietary πLED technology from SemiLEDs Corporation and drivers made by Raffar Technology Corporation. Unlike other fine-pitch miniLED displays in the market, TSLC’s display panel uses SMT process to populate the pixels, enabling exceptional production throughput and efficient repair rate. You can read further details here

SemiLEDs Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.44 on 06/07/21, with the lowest value was $3.02 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) full year performance was 181.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SemiLEDs Corporation shares are logging -75.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 193.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.62 and $31.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 484667 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) recorded performance in the market was 114.80%, having the revenues showcasing -58.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.76M, as it employees total of 130 workers.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.43, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, SemiLEDs Corporation posted a movement of -3.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,618,998 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEDS is recording 5.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.80.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SemiLEDs Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SemiLEDs Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.64%, alongside a boost of 181.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.21% during last recorded quarter.