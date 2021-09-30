Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Smart Share Global Limited (EM) was up 36.24%

At the end of the latest market close, Smart Share Global Limited (EM) was valued at $2.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.981 while reaching the peak value of $4.8699 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.90. The stock current value is $3.91.Recently in News on September 28, 2021, Smart Share Global Limited Announces Share Repurchase Program. Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that its board of directors (“Board”) has authorized a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million of its shares over the next 12 months (the “Share Repurchase Program”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smart Share Global Limited shares are logging -60.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.58 and $10.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3544435 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smart Share Global Limited (EM) recorded performance in the market was -54.22%, having the revenues showcasing -35.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 988.37M, as it employees total of 5100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Smart Share Global Limited (EM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Smart Share Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.74, with a change in the price was noted -3.69. In a similar fashion, Smart Share Global Limited posted a movement of -48.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 140,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EM is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Smart Share Global Limited (EM)

Raw Stochastic average of Smart Share Global Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Smart Share Global Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.22%. The shares increased approximately by 47.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 35.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.58% during last recorded quarter.