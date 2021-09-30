Recent Change of -0.98% in the Five9 Inc. (FIVN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Five9 Inc. (FIVN), which is $161.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $167.895 after opening rate of $164.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $160.905 before closing at $163.33.Recently in News on September 28, 2021, Five9 Wins Best Application of AI Award at Enterprise Connect. Five9 Inference Studio 7, the low-code / no-code platform for developing Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs), has been recognized with a 2021 Best of Enterprise Connect Award. You can read further details here

Five9 Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $211.68 on 08/05/21, with the lowest value was $148.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/21.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) full year performance was 25.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Five9 Inc. shares are logging -23.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $126.21 and $211.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2439604 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Five9 Inc. (FIVN) recorded performance in the market was -7.26%, having the revenues showcasing -11.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.86B, as it employees total of 1549 workers.

The Analysts eye on Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Five9 Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 178.58, with a change in the price was noted -8.41. In a similar fashion, Five9 Inc. posted a movement of -4.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,453,566 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FIVN is recording 4.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.75.

Technical rundown of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Raw Stochastic average of Five9 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Five9 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.45%, alongside a boost of 25.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.81% during last recorded quarter.