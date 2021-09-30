Here is why Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 18.16%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC), which is $22.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.00 after opening rate of $17.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.51 before closing at $17.18.Recently in News on September 2, 2021, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Establishes a Joint Venture to Offer COVID Treatment. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) (“Regencell” or the “Company”), today announced that Regencell Bioscience Limited (“Regencell HK”), the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Honor Epic Enterprises Limited (“Honor Epic”). The joint venture (“JV”) is expected to offer COVID-19 (“COVID”) related treatments to patients in ASEAN countries, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited shares are logging -61.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 283.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.00 and $59.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 680188 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) recorded performance in the market was 118.95%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 348.76M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.95%. The shares increased approximately by 11.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.39% in the period of the last 30 days.