NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.52M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), which is $2.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.48 after opening rate of $2.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.33 before closing at $2.43.Recently in News on August 24, 2021, NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) today announces that Linda Bridges will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective September 30, 2021 and will be reporting to H. Michael Krimbill, the Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer. You can read further details here

NGL Energy Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.09 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.38 for the same time period, recorded on 08/18/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) full year performance was -34.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NGL Energy Partners LP shares are logging -42.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $4.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 855398 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) recorded performance in the market was 1.25%, having the revenues showcasing 3.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 298.91M, as it employees total of 997 workers.

Analysts verdict on NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.09, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, NGL Energy Partners LP posted a movement of +10.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,625,906 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NGL is recording 7.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.51.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NGL Energy Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.62%, alongside a downfall of -34.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.85% during last recorded quarter.