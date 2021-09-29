Neonode Inc. (NEON) market price of $11.22 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Neonode Inc. (NEON) was valued at $9.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.85 while reaching the peak value of $9.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.40. The stock current value is $11.22.Recently in News on September 29, 2021, Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Airport Kiosk Trials by Doostek in South Korea. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that TNB Tech, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by Doostek for contactless self check-in kiosk trials at a major Korean airport featuring Neonode contactless touch technology.In 2020, Doostek, a Korean contactless solution provider, started evaluation of Neonode touch sensor modules and, following a successful testing period, Doostek decided to develop a contactless kiosk solution for airport self check-in. This contactless retrofit solution, called Touch Catch, has been installed on several self check-in kiosks at a major Korean airport. The field trial was started in May 2021 and is still ongoing with Doostek and the airport currently monitoring user experience and response from passengers.”The interactive kiosk segment is important to Neonode’s contactless business and I am delighted having a new customer in Doostek with a capable solution that is now making its way into the Korean airport kiosks,” said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.Daniel Kim, CEO of Doostek, said: “I am proud of Touch Catch and the self check-in airport installation. Thanks to Neonode’s contactless touch technology, we will contribute to a virus free travel and I am looking forward to expanding Doostek through product adoption at many Korean airports.”For more information, please contact:CONTACT:Investor RelationsDavid BruntonE-mail: david.brunton@neonode.comPhone: +1 925 768 0620 Chief Executive OfficerUrban ForssellE-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com. You can read further details here

Neonode Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.30 on 09/29/21, with the lowest value was $4.56 for the same time period, recorded on 08/23/21.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) full year performance was 17.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neonode Inc. shares are logging 10.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.56 and $10.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3437159 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neonode Inc. (NEON) recorded performance in the market was 37.78%, having the revenues showcasing 52.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.07M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Specialists analysis on Neonode Inc. (NEON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neonode Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.09, with a change in the price was noted +3.16. In a similar fashion, Neonode Inc. posted a movement of +37.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 75,463 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEON is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Neonode Inc. (NEON)

Raw Stochastic average of Neonode Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.80%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.87%, alongside a boost of 17.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 79.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.21% during last recorded quarter.