Here is why Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) recent weekly performance of -3.40% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) was valued at $46.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $44.85 while reaching the peak value of $45.195 and lowest value recorded on the day was $41.98. The stock current value is $42.02.Recently in News on September 20, 2021, Definitive Healthcare Announces Closing of Public Offering. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 17,888,888 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $27.00 per share. Aggregate gross proceeds to Definitive Healthcare were approximately $483 million, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses. Definitive Healthcare’s Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “DH” on September 15, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares are logging -16.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.00 and $50.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1059067 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) recorded performance in the market was -2.93%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.68B, as it employees total of 625 workers.

Analysts verdict on Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Definitive Healthcare Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Definitive Healthcare Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.93%.