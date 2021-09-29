Gear up for the change! ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has hit the volume of 1055163

At the end of the latest market close, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) was valued at $7.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.48 while reaching the peak value of $8.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.48. The stock current value is $8.10.Recently in News on September 8, 2021, ProQR Announces Conference Call to Discuss the Axiomer® RNA Editing Platform. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, today announced that ProQR management will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s Axiomer RNA editing technology platform following the recently announced partnership with Lilly. ProQR will host the call on September 9, 2021, at 8:15am EDT. You can read further details here

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.46 on 03/25/21, with the lowest value was $4.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) full year performance was 64.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are logging -14.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $9.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1055163 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) recorded performance in the market was 92.86%, having the revenues showcasing 19.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 535.57M, as it employees total of 150 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.52, with a change in the price was noted +2.22. In a similar fashion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. posted a movement of +37.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 648,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRQR is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical breakdown of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Raw Stochastic average of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ProQR Therapeutics N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.60%, alongside a boost of 64.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.82% during last recorded quarter.