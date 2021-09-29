Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -8.05%: What to Expect? – Invest Chronicle
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -8.05%: What to Expect?

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is priced at $42.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.02 and reached a high price of $43.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $44.05. The stock touched a low price of $40.0512.Recently in News on September 28, 2021, Freshworks Helps Dunzo Delight its Customers with Faster Support as it Scales Revenue. Dunzo relies on Freshdesk AI capabilities to automate over 60% support tickets as the mobile commerce app reaches 2 million monthly orders in India. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Freshworks Inc. shares are logging -13.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.12 and $49.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4624151 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) recorded performance in the market was -10.14%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B, as it employees total of 4130 workers.

Specialists analysis on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Freshworks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.14%.

