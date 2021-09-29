Do Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) beta value of 1.19 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), which is $171.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $174.8771 after opening rate of $172.275 while the lowest price it went was recorded $171.18 before closing at $176.91.Recently in News on September 28, 2021, Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes. Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 1, 2024 (the “2024 notes”), $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.700% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due October 1, 2028 (the “2028 sustainability-linked notes”), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.100% Senior Notes due October 1, 2031 (the “2031 notes”), $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.800% senior notes due October 1, 2041 (the “2041 notes”) and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.950% senior notes due October 1, 2051 (the “2051 notes” and, together with the 2024 notes, the 2028 sustainability-linked notes, the 2031 notes and the 2041 notes, the “notes”). Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are acting as joint book-running managers in connection with the offering. You can read further details here

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $178.84 on 09/24/21, with the lowest value was $142.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) full year performance was 46.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Analog Devices Inc. shares are logging -4.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $114.00 and $178.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4859543 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recorded performance in the market was 15.95%, having the revenues showcasing -0.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.21B, as it employees total of 15900 workers.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Analog Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 165.42, with a change in the price was noted +15.87. In a similar fashion, Analog Devices Inc. posted a movement of +10.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,094,706 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADI is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Analog Devices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.24%, alongside a boost of 46.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.06% during last recorded quarter.