Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is on the roll with an average volume of 162.08K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) was valued at $5.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.64 while reaching the peak value of $5.734 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.27. The stock current value is $5.62.Recently in News on September 23, 2021, Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $51 Million in Principal Amount of Its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 for Common Stock. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). Under the terms of these exchange agreements:. You can read further details here

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.60 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $5.15 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/21.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) full year performance was -48.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -63.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.15 and $15.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 579326 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) recorded performance in the market was -25.86%, having the revenues showcasing -33.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 351.98M, as it employees total of 224 workers.

The Analysts eye on Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.04, with a change in the price was noted -1.68. In a similar fashion, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of -22.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 184,113 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.87%, alongside a downfall of -48.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.02% during last recorded quarter.