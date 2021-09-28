Why is BEST Inc. (BEST) down -38.21% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of BEST Inc. (BEST). It is currently valued at $1.73. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.90, after setting-off with the price of $1.83. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.86.Recently in News on September 3, 2021, BEST Inc. to Hold 2021 Annual General Meeting on October 20, 2021. BEST Inc. (“BEST” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEST), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will hold its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders at 5th Floor, Block A, Huaxing Modern Industry Park, No. 18 Tangmiao Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, People’s Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time) on October 20, 2021. You can read further details here

BEST Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8700 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.9300 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BEST Inc. (BEST) full year performance was -38.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BEST Inc. shares are logging -52.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $3.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2387294 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BEST Inc. (BEST) recorded performance in the market was -8.82%, having the revenues showcasing -3.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 746.21M, as it employees total of 6927 workers.

Specialists analysis on BEST Inc. (BEST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BEST Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3400, with a change in the price was noted +0.48. In a similar fashion, BEST Inc. posted a movement of +38.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,866,507 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEST is recording 6.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.36.

Trends and Technical analysis: BEST Inc. (BEST)

Raw Stochastic average of BEST Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.06%, alongside a downfall of -38.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.12% during last recorded quarter.