Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) was down 0.00%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC). It is currently valued at $15.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.69, after setting-off with the price of $15.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.59.Recently in News on August 9, 2021, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Declares Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Distribution of $0.29 Per Share. Golub Capital BDC, Inc., a business development company (Nasdaq: GBDC), today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Golub Capital BDC Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.22 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $13.97 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) full year performance was 20.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are logging -3.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.31 and $16.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1813849 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) recorded performance in the market was 10.25%, having the revenues showcasing 0.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.61B.

Analysts verdict on Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golub Capital BDC Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.65, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Golub Capital BDC Inc. posted a movement of +0.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 498,174 in trading volumes.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Golub Capital BDC Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Golub Capital BDC Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.56%, alongside a boost of 20.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.06% during last recorded quarter.