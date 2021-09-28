Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 75.17K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG), which is $1.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.16 after opening rate of $1.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.14 before closing at $1.15.Recently in News on July 15, 2021, Planet Green Holdings Corp. Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement. — Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: PLAG) announced that the Company has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with Anhui Ansheng Petrochemical Equipment Co., Ltd. (“Target”) and each shareholder of the Target (collectively “Sellers”) today. Pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company will acquire 66% of outstanding equity interests of the Target, a company that researches, develops and manufactures insulation type explosion-proof skid-mounted refueling equipment, LNG cryogenic equipment and SF double deck oil storage tank and sells such products in China. You can read further details here

Planet Green Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5000 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 09/24/21.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) full year performance was -36.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares are logging -61.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7332426 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) recorded performance in the market was -48.43%, having the revenues showcasing -32.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.71M, as it employees total of 148 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Planet Green Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4470, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Planet Green Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -23.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 223,921 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLAG is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Green Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Planet Green Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.66%, alongside a downfall of -36.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.35% during last recorded quarter.