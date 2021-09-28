Here is why Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.41%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), which is $2.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.125 after opening rate of $2.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.71 before closing at $2.76.Recently in News on September 20, 2021, Hivestack, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Partnership Brings Programmatic Buyers Additional Scale Across the U.S.. Hivestack, the leading global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced a partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. based business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies. Through this new partnership, CCOA will offer advertisers a way to buy DOOH inventory programmatically through the Hivestack SSP, in addition to direct, across CCOA’s nationwide digital footprint in the U.S. The partnership allows CCOA to operate PMP buys via the Hivestack SSP and Open Exchange through the Hivestack Ad Exchange. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.13 on 09/27/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 203.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -6.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 227.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.87 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6623996 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 72.73%, having the revenues showcasing 3.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.36B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.50, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +13.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,014,657 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.02%, alongside a boost of 203.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.64% during last recorded quarter.