Asana Inc. (ASAN) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.22M in the recent 3 months

Asana Inc. (ASAN) is priced at $105.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $118.00 and reached a high price of $118.6461, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $113.99. The stock touched a low price of $113.75.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, Asana Named #9 on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the U.S. Marking the second year in a row for Asana in the list’s top ten ranking, the company came in this year at #9. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asana Inc. shares are logging -15.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 411.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.57 and $124.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2231518 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asana Inc. (ASAN) recorded performance in the market was 285.75%, having the revenues showcasing 85.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.74B, as it employees total of 1080 workers.

Specialists analysis on Asana Inc. (ASAN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Asana Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.24, with a change in the price was noted +77.88. In a similar fashion, Asana Inc. posted a movement of +273.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,374,044 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASAN is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Trends and Technical analysis: Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 285.75%. The shares increased approximately by -4.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 85.59% during last recorded quarter.