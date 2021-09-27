Why is AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) up 3815.17% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) was valued at $53.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $51.90 while reaching the peak value of $64.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $50.97. The stock current value is $60.00.Recently in News on September 22, 2021, AeroCentury Corp. Announces Details Regarding Special Dividend in Connection with Chapter 11 Exit. In connection with AeroCentury Corp.’s impending exit from Chapter 11 reorganization, as set forth in the Combined Disclosure Statement and Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of AeroCentury Corp, and Its Affiliated Debtors Docket No. 0282 (the “Plan”), which Plan was previously described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2021, the Company today announced details regarding the special dividend (the “Dividend”) to be paid to stockholders (“Legacy Shareholders”) that hold shares of Common Stock of the Company as of the effective date of the Plan prior to the sale and issuance of Common Stock of the Company to the plan sponsor group led by YuCheng Hu (“Plan Sponsor:”). You can read further details here

AeroCentury Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.59 on 09/24/21, with the lowest value was $2.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/21.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) full year performance was 3815.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AeroCentury Corp. shares are logging 11.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3900.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $53.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 617109 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) recorded performance in the market was 458.14%, having the revenues showcasing 504.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.40M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on AeroCentury Corp. (ACY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AeroCentury Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.66, with a change in the price was noted +50.91. In a similar fashion, AeroCentury Corp. posted a movement of +560.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 518,682 in trading volumes.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AeroCentury Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AeroCentury Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 458.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 700.00%, alongside a boost of 3815.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 66.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 60.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 504.84% during last recorded quarter.