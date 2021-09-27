Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.22M

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is priced at $0.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3055 and reached a high price of $0.309, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.30. The stock touched a low price of $0.29.Recently in News on September 22, 2021, Molecular Data Inc. Closes $15 Million Registered Direct Offering. Molecular Data Inc. (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced it closed its previously announced registered direct offering for the purchase and sale of (i) common units, consisting of one American Depositary Share, or ADS, each representing three of its Class A ordinary shares, and one warrant to purchase one ADS and (ii) pre-funded units, consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS and one warrant to purchase one ADS. The purchase price of the common units was $0.38 per unit. The purchase price of the pre-funded units was $0.3799 per unit. The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001, and the exercise price of the ADS warrants is $0.38. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $15 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

Molecular Data Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2300 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.2720 for the same time period, recorded on 09/20/21.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) full year performance was -75.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Molecular Data Inc. shares are logging -86.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $2.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13340172 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) recorded performance in the market was -65.46%, having the revenues showcasing -72.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.82M, as it employees total of 189 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Molecular Data Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6813, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, Molecular Data Inc. posted a movement of -66.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,573,594 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)

Raw Stochastic average of Molecular Data Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Molecular Data Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.99%, alongside a downfall of -75.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.37% during last recorded quarter.