MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) is on the roll with an average volume of 810.14K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM), which is $11.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.49 after opening rate of $11.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.1001 before closing at $12.80.Recently in News on September 24, 2021, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM), today announced that Andrew Barwicki, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference as follows:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. shares are logging -42.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.46 and $19.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1186847 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) recorded performance in the market was -21.18%, having the revenues showcasing 18.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.67M, as it employees total of 171 workers.

The Analysts eye on MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.35, with a change in the price was noted +1.59. In a similar fashion, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +16.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 544,681 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRM is recording 1.84 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.36.

Technical rundown of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)

Raw Stochastic average of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.24%.

Considering, the past performance of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.18%. The shares increased approximately by 57.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 82.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.23% during last recorded quarter.