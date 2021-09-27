Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 312.15K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), which is $1.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.24 after opening rate of $1.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.06 before closing at $1.12.Recently in News on August 13, 2021, FangDD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.8000 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 09/21/21.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) full year performance was -82.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares are logging -91.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $13.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 924766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) recorded performance in the market was -83.95%, having the revenues showcasing -59.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.79M, as it employees total of 1750 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3700, with a change in the price was noted -2.85. In a similar fashion, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. posted a movement of -70.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 362,756 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DUO is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Raw Stochastic average of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Fangdd Network Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.15%, alongside a downfall of -82.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.67% during last recorded quarter.