Do Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) beta value of 1.30 signposts another twist?

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) is priced at $351.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $323.00 and reached a high price of $352.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $327.71. The stock touched a low price of $323.00.Recently in News on September 24, 2021, Vail Resorts and Toyota Announce Mobility Partnership to Enhance Guest Experience for Outdoor Adventurers across U.S.. – Vail Resorts and Toyota have announced a multi-year strategic partnership across the 33 mountain resorts in Vail Resorts’ U.S. portfolio, including iconic destinations like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Park City Mountain, and Stowe Mountain Resort. In addition to providing safe and fuel-efficient transportation for guests staying in resort lodging and mountain operations teams, as Vail Resorts’ first-ever Mobility Partner, Toyota will provide best-in-class activities that enhance how guests experience the mountains, including interactive events and ski and ride terrain features. You can read further details here

Vail Resorts Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $352.38 on 09/24/21, with the lowest value was $261.41 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) full year performance was 56.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vail Resorts Inc. shares are logging 3.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $208.72 and $338.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1217285 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) recorded performance in the market was 26.13%, having the revenues showcasing 9.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.20B, as it employees total of 6100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vail Resorts Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 312.14, with a change in the price was noted +35.53. In a similar fashion, Vail Resorts Inc. posted a movement of +11.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 296,799 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTN is recording 1.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.72.

Technical breakdown of Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)

Raw Stochastic average of Vail Resorts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vail Resorts Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.93%, alongside a boost of 56.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.52% during last recorded quarter.