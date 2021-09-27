Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.72M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW), which is $0.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8596 after opening rate of $0.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.55 before closing at $0.87.Recently in News on September 24, 2021, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of Approximately $21.5 Million Ordinary Shares and Warrants. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (“Color Star” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSCW), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of ordinary shares and warrants. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase 0.7 ordinary share. The purchase price per unit is $0.68. The gross proceeds from the sale of the securities, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, will be approximately $21.5 million. The Company will issue to the investors an aggregate of 31,624,924 ordinary shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 22,137,446 ordinary shares. The Company will also issue a warrant to purchase 948,747 ordinary shares to the placement agent. The investor warrants and placement agent warrants are initially exercisable at $1.00 per share. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 09/24/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was 20.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -78.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18606774 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was -19.74%, having the revenues showcasing -48.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.60M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9704, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -50.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,425,639 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.58%, alongside a boost of 20.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -42.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.17% during last recorded quarter.