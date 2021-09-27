Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 481.22K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), which is $23.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.48 after opening rate of $22.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.5785 before closing at $18.96.Recently in News on September 27, 2021, Cellect Biotechnology Announces Shareholder Approval of Strategic Merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: “APOP”), announced shareholders voted to approve the previously announced strategic merger agreement with privately-held Quoin Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, and all other proposals presented at the Special General Meeting of shareholders held on September 26, 2021, including the sale of the Company’s subsidiary, Cellect Biotherapeutics Ltd, to EnCellX Inc. , a privately held company based in San Diego, CA. You can read further details here

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.52 on 09/03/21, with the lowest value was $8.40 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) full year performance was 90.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are logging -32.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 263.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.60 and $35.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6103964 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) recorded performance in the market was 119.44%, having the revenues showcasing 25.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.36M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.30, with a change in the price was noted +15.76. In a similar fashion, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. posted a movement of +156.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 617,159 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.91%, alongside a boost of 90.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.73% during last recorded quarter.