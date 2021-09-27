Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.87

At the end of the latest market close, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) was valued at $8.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.98 while reaching the peak value of $10.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.71. The stock current value is $9.67.Recently in News on September 23, 2021, Actinium Announces Multiple Senior Leadership Appointments Including Chief Business and Commercial Officer, New Chief Medical Officer and Vice President, Patent and Legal Counsel. – Arun Swaminathan, Ph.D. appointed as Chief Business and Commercial Officer, bringing 20+ years of industry experience in large pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. You can read further details here

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.30 on 09/24/21, with the lowest value was $5.70 for the same time period, recorded on 09/14/21.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) full year performance was 12.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -26.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.70 and $13.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1109804 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) recorded performance in the market was 23.97%, having the revenues showcasing 14.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 190.50M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Specialists analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.24, with a change in the price was noted +2.39. In a similar fashion, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +32.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 210,411 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATNM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)

Raw Stochastic average of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.98%, alongside a boost of 12.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.98% during last recorded quarter.