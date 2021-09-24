Analysts Mean recommendation for My Size Inc. (MYSZ) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is priced at $1.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.31 and reached a high price of $1.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.33. The stock touched a low price of $1.26.Recently in News on September 13, 2021, MySizeID Now Available for WIX ECommerce Apparel Brands, Helps Retailers Drive Customer Size Confidence and Revenue Growth. MySize, Inc. (the “Company” or “My Size”) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of innovative measurement solutions, today announced that MYSizeID is available to Wix eCommerce stores and can now easily be deployed by downloading the MySize API. In addition to this integration with Wix, MySizeID is helping eCommerce retailers on multiple platforms, such as Shopify, WooCommerce,, Bitrix, and LightSpeed, alongside leading brands Levi’s, Speedo, US Polo, Boyish Jeans and many others. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0000 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.8851 for the same time period, recorded on 05/04/21.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was 60.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -23.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $2.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520526 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was 8.51%, having the revenues showcasing 21.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.01M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Market experts do have their say about My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2770, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of +56.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 416,783 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of My Size Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.40%, alongside a boost of 60.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.43% during last recorded quarter.