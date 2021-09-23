Why is Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) down -4.84% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), which is $1.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.20 after opening rate of $1.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.1525 before closing at $1.18.Recently in News on September 23, 2021, Remark Holdings Wins $5.0 Million Contract in the Construction Industry. Company to Deliver AI-Driven Workplace Safety Solutions to 100 Construction Sites. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7200 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 08/24/21.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -4.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -74.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $4.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 953425 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was -37.89%, having the revenues showcasing -36.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.91M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Analysts verdict on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5071, with a change in the price was noted -0.87. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -41.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,379,464 in trading volumes.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.62%, alongside a downfall of -4.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.56% during last recorded quarter.