Trinseo S.A. (TSE) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.91%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Trinseo S.A. (TSE), which is $52.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $52.7576 after opening rate of $49.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $49.115 before closing at $48.10.Recently in News on September 21, 2021, Trinseo Announces Significant Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.32 Per Share. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of four times the amount of the most recent dividend. In December 2020, Trinseo announced a dividend reduction to enable rapid near-term deleveraging following the acquisition of the PMMA business. Taking into account the Company’s previously announced expectation of a net leverage ratio in the low-2x range by the end of this year, the Board approved today’s increase. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on October 7, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2021. You can read further details here

Trinseo S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.49 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $44.20 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) full year performance was 97.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trinseo S.A. shares are logging -31.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.68 and $76.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 709926 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trinseo S.A. (TSE) recorded performance in the market was 1.76%, having the revenues showcasing -10.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.04B, as it employees total of 2600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Trinseo S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.83, with a change in the price was noted -9.80. In a similar fashion, Trinseo S.A. posted a movement of -15.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 355,973 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSE is recording 2.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.78.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Trinseo S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Trinseo S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.56%, alongside a boost of 97.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.48% during last recorded quarter.