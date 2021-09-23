Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.27M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), which is $8.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.10 after opening rate of $6.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.521 before closing at $7.04.Recently in News on September 14, 2021, Standard Lithium Initiates Arkansas Carbon Capture Project. HIGHLIGHTS. You can read further details here

Standard Lithium Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.09 on 08/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) full year performance was 434.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Standard Lithium Ltd. shares are logging -9.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 690.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $9.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6457202 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) recorded performance in the market was 214.99%, having the revenues showcasing 76.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B.

Market experts do have their say about Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Standard Lithium Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.06, with a change in the price was noted +4.65. In a similar fashion, Standard Lithium Ltd. posted a movement of +133.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 942,707 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLI is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Standard Lithium Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 214.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 123.53%, alongside a boost of 434.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.44% during last recorded quarter.