Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) was up 8.82%

At the end of the latest market close, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) was valued at $3.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.79 while reaching the peak value of $4.7799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.6913. The stock current value is $4.07.Recently in News on September 20, 2021, Benitec Biopharma Provides Operational Update and Releases its 2021 Fiscal Year-End Financial Results. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or “the Company”), a development-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on the proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today provided an operational update and announced the financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The Company has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

Benitec Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.49 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $2.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) full year performance was -32.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -61.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $10.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4602398 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) recorded performance in the market was 35.67%, having the revenues showcasing -4.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.79M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

The Analysts eye on Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Benitec Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.12, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Benitec Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -4.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 264,383 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Raw Stochastic average of Benitec Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Benitec Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.91%, alongside a downfall of -32.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.91% during last recorded quarter.