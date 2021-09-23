Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.62

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), which is $59.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $60.91 after opening rate of $60.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.13 before closing at $60.16.Recently in News on September 22, 2021, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 9,600,000 Shares Of Common Stock. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE: REXR) (“Rexford” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9,600,000 shares of its common stock, of which 3,100,000 shares were offered directly by the Company, and 6,500,000 shares were offered, at the request of the Company, by the forward purchasers (as defined below) or their affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $565.9 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses. The shares may be offered by the underwriters from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. You can read further details here

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.55 on 09/03/21, with the lowest value was $45.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) full year performance was 33.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares are logging -7.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.61 and $63.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1477204 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) recorded performance in the market was 22.50%, having the revenues showcasing 2.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.39B, as it employees total of 147 workers.

The Analysts eye on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.85, with a change in the price was noted +3.75. In a similar fashion, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. posted a movement of +6.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 819,962 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REXR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical rundown of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Raw Stochastic average of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.92%, alongside a boost of 33.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -0.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.94% during last recorded quarter.