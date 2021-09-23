Here is why Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) recent weekly performance of -8.22% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) was valued at $16.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.18 while reaching the peak value of $23.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.15. The stock current value is $20.65.Recently in News on September 2, 2021, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Establishes a Joint Venture to Offer COVID Treatment. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) (“Regencell” or the “Company”), today announced that Regencell Bioscience Limited (“Regencell HK”), the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Honor Epic Enterprises Limited (“Honor Epic”). The joint venture (“JV”) is expected to offer COVID-19 (“COVID”) related treatments to patients in ASEAN countries, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited shares are logging -65.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 244.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.00 and $59.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1041539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) recorded performance in the market was 96.67%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 296.12M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

The Analysts eye on Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.67%. The shares increased approximately by -8.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.29% in the period of the last 30 days.