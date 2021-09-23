Here is why China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) recent weekly performance of 9.56% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) was valued at $2.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.90 while reaching the peak value of $2.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.81. The stock current value is $2.00.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, China Liberal’s All-in-one Machine AI-Space Used in Opening Ceremony of Preparatory Course for Study Abroad Department of Beijing Foreign Studies University for the Academic Year 2021. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, the “Company”, or “we”), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, today announced that its self-developed all-in-one machine AI-Space was used in the 15th opening ceremony of the academic year 2021 by the freshmen of Preparatory Course for Study Abroad Department (the “Department”) of Beijing Foreign Studies University (“BFSU”) on September 12, 2021. The opening ceremony was simultaneously live broadcasted, which allowed over 700 freshmen to watch the ceremony online from the west campus at BFSU and 30 sub-venues. You can read further details here

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.82 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.42 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/21.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) full year performance was -49.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -79.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.58 and $9.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7684384 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) recorded performance in the market was -22.80%, having the revenues showcasing -2.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.06M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.84, with a change in the price was noted -1.87. In a similar fashion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of -48.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,566,599 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLEU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.39%.

Considering, the past performance of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.11%, alongside a downfall of -49.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.30% during last recorded quarter.