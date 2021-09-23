Gear up for the change! ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has hit the volume of 944672

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), which is $19.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.325 after opening rate of $19.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.13 before closing at $19.22.Recently in News on July 30, 2021, ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report in Form 20-F. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021) on July 30, 2021, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board. You can read further details here

ICICI Bank Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.96 on 09/16/21, with the lowest value was $14.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) full year performance was 97.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ICICI Bank Limited shares are logging -1.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.16 and $19.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 944672 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) recorded performance in the market was 29.34%, having the revenues showcasing 13.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.56B, as it employees total of 97488 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

During the last month, 43 analysts gave the ICICI Bank Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.11, with a change in the price was noted +3.25. In a similar fashion, ICICI Bank Limited posted a movement of +19.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,000,546 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IBN is recording 0.84 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

Technical breakdown of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ICICI Bank Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.89%, alongside a boost of 97.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.46% during last recorded quarter.