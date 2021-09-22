Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $41.93

At the end of the latest market close, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) was valued at $40.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.57 while reaching the peak value of $45.64 and lowest value recorded on the day was $42.25. The stock current value is $45.00.Recently in News on September 21, 2021, Warner Music Group Announces Sale of 2,340,000 Shares of Common Stock by Affiliates of Access Industries. Warner Music Group Corp. (Nasdaq: WMG) today announced the sale of an aggregate of 2,340,000 shares of the Company’s common stock by affiliates of Access Industries, LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”) to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, as the sole underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. The Selling Stockholders are selling all of the shares of Class A common stock, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. You can read further details here

Warner Music Group Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.64 on 09/21/21, with the lowest value was $31.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) full year performance was 61.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Warner Music Group Corp. shares are logging 8.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.61 and $41.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3975165 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) recorded performance in the market was 18.45%, having the revenues showcasing 28.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.63B, as it employees total of 5500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Warner Music Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.52, with a change in the price was noted +6.85. In a similar fashion, Warner Music Group Corp. posted a movement of +17.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 691,653 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WMG is recording 41.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 41.57.

Trends and Technical analysis: Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.02%, alongside a boost of 61.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.90% during last recorded quarter.