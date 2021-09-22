Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Quarterly Performance is -27.19%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) was valued at $10.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.54 while reaching the peak value of $13.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.75. The stock current value is $12.61.Recently in News on September 21, 2021, Viridian Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock and Preferred Stock. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of approximately $85.0 million. Viridian is selling a total of 6,185,454 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share and 23,126 shares of series B preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred”) at a public offering price of $733.37 per share, which are convertible into approximately 1,541,810 shares of common stock, subject to beneficial ownership conversion limits. In addition, Viridian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,159,089 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the underwritten public offering are being offered by Viridian. The offering is expected to close on or about September 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.67 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $10.44 for the same time period, recorded on 09/20/21.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) full year performance was 1.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -50.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.08 and $25.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6313337 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) recorded performance in the market was -23.34%, having the revenues showcasing -27.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.70M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.79, with a change in the price was noted -5.23. In a similar fashion, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -29.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 112,426 in trading volumes.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.94%, alongside a boost of 1.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.19% during last recorded quarter.