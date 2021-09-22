Time to Buy Beat-Down Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED). It is currently valued at $3.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.65, after setting-off with the price of $2.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.89.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, Ra Medical Systems to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular diseases, announces that management will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “News and Events” section of the company’s website beginning Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. You can read further details here

Ra Medical Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.82 on 06/07/21, with the lowest value was $2.38 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) full year performance was -49.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares are logging -67.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.38 and $9.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2470723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) recorded performance in the market was -56.66%, having the revenues showcasing -34.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.51M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ra Medical Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.81, with a change in the price was noted -1.00. In a similar fashion, Ra Medical Systems Inc. posted a movement of -23.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,042,417 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Raw Stochastic average of Ra Medical Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Ra Medical Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.31%, alongside a downfall of -49.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 9.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.69% during last recorded quarter.