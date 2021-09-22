Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) was up 45.58%

At the end of the latest market close, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) was valued at $3.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.58 while reaching the peak value of $3.615 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.51. The stock current value is $5.14.Recently in News on September 22, 2021, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. reports increased revenue by 202.2% and gross profit by 189.8% in the first half of 2021. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global application solution provider of holographic augmented reality (“AR”) comprehensive technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.94 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.47 for the same time period, recorded on 09/20/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) full year performance was -42.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares are logging -60.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.47 and $12.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30500760 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) recorded performance in the market was -38.72%, having the revenues showcasing -33.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 306.08M, as it employees total of 202 workers.

Market experts do have their say about WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.73, with a change in the price was noted -1.63. In a similar fashion, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. posted a movement of -26.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,404,428 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

Raw Stochastic average of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.47%, alongside a downfall of -42.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.77% during last recorded quarter.