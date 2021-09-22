Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS), which is $30.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $33.62 after opening rate of $32.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $30.0401 before closing at $32.30.Recently in News on September 17, 2021, Thoughtworks Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option. Thoughtworks (Nasdaq: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced that its parent company, Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (formerly known as Turing Holding Corp.) closed its initial public offering of 42,368,421 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 5,526,315 additional shares of common stock, at an initial public offering price of $21.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Thoughtworks from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $345 million. Thoughtworks intends to use all of the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes. Thoughtworks will not receive any proceeds from the shares sold by the selling stockholders in the offering. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares are logging -11.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.12 and $34.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3470558 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) recorded performance in the market was 3.78%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.31B, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.78%.