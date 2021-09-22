Here is why Under Armour Inc. (UAA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.10%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Under Armour Inc. (UAA), which is $20.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.77 after opening rate of $20.514 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.345 before closing at $20.45.Recently in News on August 19, 2021, Under Armour Enters Into Exchange Agreements With Certain 1.50 Percent Convertible Senior Noteholders. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that it has entered into exchange agreements with certain holders (the “Noteholders”) of its 1.50 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”). The Noteholders have agreed to exchange approximately $169.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Under Armour’s outstanding 2024 Notes for cash and shares of Under Armour’s Class C common stock, plus payment for accrued and unpaid interest. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.45 on 05/05/21, with the lowest value was $17.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) full year performance was 91.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -22.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.51 and $26.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6243432 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) recorded performance in the market was 19.39%, having the revenues showcasing 0.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.12B, as it employees total of 7000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.17, with a change in the price was noted -3.91. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of -16.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,476,611 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAA is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Under Armour Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.77%, alongside a boost of 91.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.99% during last recorded quarter.