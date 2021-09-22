Here is why RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.12%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), which is $14.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.64 after opening rate of $14.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.31 before closing at $14.41.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, RLJ Lodging Trust Amends Credit Facilities to Extend Maturities and Increase Acquisition Limits. RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that the Company has amended its corporate credit facilities to include a pre-approved, one-year extension option for approximately $225 million of its $319 million Term Loans that mature in January 2023. The exercise of the one-year extension option will be at the Company’s discretion, subject to certain conditions. Additionally, the amendments increase the Company’s flexibility to acquire hotels using existing balance sheet capacity during the covenant relief period. The basket for such acquisitions was increased from $300 million to $450 million, subject to certain conditions. You can read further details here

RLJ Lodging Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.51 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $12.80 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) full year performance was 70.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are logging -16.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.75 and $17.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1549694 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) recorded performance in the market was 1.84%, having the revenues showcasing -7.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.42B, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the RLJ Lodging Trust a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.81, with a change in the price was noted -1.69. In a similar fashion, RLJ Lodging Trust posted a movement of -10.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 975,787 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLJ is recording 1.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Technical breakdown of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RLJ Lodging Trust, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.07%, alongside a boost of 70.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.27% during last recorded quarter.