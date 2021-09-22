Gear up for the change! Nucor Corporation (NUE) has hit the volume of 1431181

Nucor Corporation (NUE) is priced at $98.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $97.81 and reached a high price of $97.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $96.21. The stock touched a low price of $93.33.Recently in News on September 21, 2021, Nucor to Build New Melt Shop at an Existing Bar Mill in the Western United States. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that its board of directors has approved the construction of a new melt shop at one of the Company’s existing bar mills in the Western United States. The new $100 million melt shop will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually and create approximately 140 new full-time jobs, with start-up expected in 2024. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $128.81 on 08/13/21, with the lowest value was $47.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 110.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -23.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.05 and $128.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1431181 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 80.88%, having the revenues showcasing 0.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.58B, as it employees total of 26400 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 104.17, with a change in the price was noted +15.65. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +19.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,544,986 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.30%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.51%, alongside a boost of 110.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.55% during last recorded quarter.