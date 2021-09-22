Gear up for the change! Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has hit the volume of 1230684

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Agenus Inc. (AGEN), which is $6.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.92 after opening rate of $5.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.7665 before closing at $5.81.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, Combination of Balstilimab Plus Zalifrelimab Doubles Responses in 2L Cervical Cancer in Data to Be Presented at ESMO. Objective response rate of 33% and median duration of response not reached with 19.4 months median follow-up in PD-L1+ tumors; expands benefit of anti-PD-1 alone. You can read further details here

Agenus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.79 on 08/30/21, with the lowest value was $2.50 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) full year performance was 24.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agenus Inc. shares are logging -11.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $6.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1230684 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) recorded performance in the market was 82.70%, having the revenues showcasing 12.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 359 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Agenus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.15, with a change in the price was noted +2.95. In a similar fashion, Agenus Inc. posted a movement of +95.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,625,521 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Agenus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Agenus Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.67%, alongside a boost of 24.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.16% during last recorded quarter.