Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) market price of $54.89 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS). It is currently valued at $54.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $62.00, after setting-off with the price of $51.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $47.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $51.56.Recently in News on September 17, 2021, Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering, Including Exercise of Underwriters’ Option. Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 24,210,526 shares of its Class A common stock, including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 3,157,894 additional shares, at a price to the public of $23 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering were approximately $556.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dutch Bros Inc. shares are logging 0.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.42 and $54.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10046015 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) recorded performance in the market was 49.65%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.68B, as it employees total of 7876 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dutch Bros Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dutch Bros Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.65%.