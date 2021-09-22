Do Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) beta value of 3.07 signposts another twist?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is priced at $2.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.93 and reached a high price of $2.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.90. The stock touched a low price of $1.84.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the M-Vest Advances in Mental Health, Psychedelic and Non-Psychedelic Virtual Conference on September 22nd and the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27th-30th, 2021. You can read further details here

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.6000 on 04/27/21, with the lowest value was $1.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) full year performance was 237.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -67.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 285.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $6.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26246973 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) recorded performance in the market was 36.71%, having the revenues showcasing -24.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 217.73M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Analysts verdict on Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8600, with a change in the price was noted -4.06. In a similar fashion, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -65.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,675,739 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEEL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.06%, alongside a boost of 237.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.48% during last recorded quarter.