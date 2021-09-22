Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.48M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) was valued at $15.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.93 while reaching the peak value of $15.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.81. The stock current value is $15.91.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, Cloudera Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Leadership Transitions. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Total revenue for the second quarter was $236.1 million, an increase of 10% as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenue was $213.3 million, an increase of 11% as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Annualized Recurring Revenue grew 13% year-over-year. You can read further details here

Cloudera Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.35 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $11.19 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) full year performance was 47.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloudera Inc. shares are logging -17.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.34 and $19.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15162186 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) recorded performance in the market was 14.38%, having the revenues showcasing 0.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.72B, as it employees total of 2728 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.08, with a change in the price was noted +2.90. In a similar fashion, Cloudera Inc. posted a movement of +22.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,440,287 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLDR is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Cloudera Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cloudera Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.62%, alongside a boost of 47.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.89% during last recorded quarter.