Reasons Why Long-term Faith on 9F Inc. (JFU) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 9F Inc. (JFU), which is $1.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.98 after opening rate of $1.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.70 before closing at $2.05.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, 9F Inc. Accelerates Its Transformation into a New Digital Blockchain Securities Brokerage Platform. 9F Inc. (“9F” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU), an innovative blockchain-based digital securities brokerage platform and service technology company, today announced that it is implementing a series of strategic changes aimed at transforming the Company from a leading financial technology service provider focused on personal credit technology to a cutting-edge digital and blockchain-based securities brokerage company with equity-based securities brokerage services and digital asset technology services at the center of its offerings. Leveraging the decades-long track record of its wholly-owned licensed brokerage firm, and empowered by artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, the Company is committed to becoming a global platform for the investment in, and trading of, securities and digital assets, providing users worldwide with global investments in stocks, debt securities and digital asset management services, with a primary focus on stocks traded on the U.S. and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The Company’s brokerage operation is headquartered in Hong Kong, supported by branch offices in Mainland China, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries. You can read further details here

9F Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.50 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $1.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

9F Inc. (JFU) full year performance was 100.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 9F Inc. shares are logging -48.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1122878 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 9F Inc. (JFU) recorded performance in the market was 73.08%, having the revenues showcasing -20.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 316.98M, as it employees total of 1091 workers.

Market experts do have their say about 9F Inc. (JFU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.86, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, 9F Inc. posted a movement of +17.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,352,864 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of 9F Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.00%, alongside a boost of 100.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.35% during last recorded quarter.