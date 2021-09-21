Boiling and ready to burst as Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) last month performance was 25.94%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Communications Systems Inc. (JCS). It is currently valued at $8.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.14, after setting-off with the price of $8.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.1872 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.30.Recently in News on September 15, 2021, Communications Systems, Inc. Announces Updated $32.0 Million Equity Financing To Close Concurrently With CSI–Pineapple Merger. Communications Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an amended and restated securities purchase agreement with a group of institutional investors (the “PIPE Investors”) to make a $32.0 million private placement investment in CSI in connection with the closing of the previously announced merger between CSI and Pineapple Energy, LLC (“Pineapple”). Proceeds of this investment will be used primarily to fund Pineapple strategic initiatives following consummation of the merger. The closing of the PIPE financing is subject to approval of CSI’s shareholders. This amended and restated securities purchase agreement replaces a $25.0 million original securities purchase agreement dated June 28, 2021. You can read further details here

Communications Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.45 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $4.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) full year performance was 112.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Communications Systems Inc. shares are logging -23.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $11.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 913564 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) recorded performance in the market was 91.25%, having the revenues showcasing 27.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.63M, as it employees total of 150 workers.

Analysts verdict on Communications Systems Inc. (JCS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Communications Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.90, with a change in the price was noted +2.86. In a similar fashion, Communications Systems Inc. posted a movement of +48.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 359,995 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JCS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Communications Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Communications Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.64%, alongside a boost of 112.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.96% during last recorded quarter.